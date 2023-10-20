Nail-biting rounds of NSMQ contests saw Presbyterian Boys' SHS emerge as the winners of the third semifinal clash

They won with 44 points against Mfantsipim's 40 points and Keta Senior High Technical School's (Ketasco) 39 points

Peeps have lavished the winning school with compliments after the NSMQ shared the concluding results on X

Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) has advanced to the grand finale of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) over Mfantsipim School and Keta SHTS.

They obtained 44 points following nail-biting rounds of questions but triumphed over their contenders in the third semifinal clash on Thursday, October 19.

PRESEC advances to the grand final of NSMQ 2023. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana.

Source: Twitter

Mfantsipim School, Presbyterian Boys SHS, and Keta SHTS finished round one of the third semifinal stage, with Mfantsipim School scoring 22 points, Presbyterian Boys scoring 20 points, and Keta SHTS scoring 17.

The second round saw Presbyterian Boys' SHS overtake Mfantsipim and lead with 27 points, Mfantsipim School garnered 25 points, and Keta SHTS bagged 23.

PRESEC finished first with 31 points in the problem of the day round, followed by Mfantsipim with 30 points and Ketasco with 29 points.

Round four had Presbyterian Boys' SHS leading with 41 points, Keta SHTS garnered 36 points, and Mfantsipim School scored 34 points.

PRESEC, the defending champions, will face off against Opoku Ware School and Achimota School in the grand finale on October 31, 2023.

Netizens commend PRESEC Legon

Many commenters commended PRESEC Legon for emerging winners of their semifinal contest against Mfantsipim and Ketasco.

@NanaKwame_off indicated:

Presec is breaking the 8 .

@Mcvoo2 claimed:

PRESEC is behaving like Real Madrid in the Champions League.

@1realFormula said:

5 straight finals. Heat.

@Blankson_02 indicated:

PRESEC used tactics, Mathematics and antics to beat Mfantsipim .

@Luadmaoney indicated:

No challenger. Congratulations.

@assistantBrain commented:

Well-fought contest. PRESEC boys will eat “MFanti” kenkey and Keta Schools boys for dinner.

Opoku Ware enters NSMQ grand finale

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Opoku Ware School in Ghana's Ashanti Region will compete in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finals after winning its semifinal contest.

After winning its semifinal contest, Opoku Ware School in Ghana's Ashanti Region will compete in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finals.

They obtained 38 points against Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary, who bagged 36 points and Prempeh College's 36 points.

Achimota School wins Mangana Schools Debate Championship 2023

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Achimota School won the Mangana Schools Debate Championship Accra edition to take home the trophy on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

They triumphed over contests from other equally talented students to win the final prize in the competition hosted by Speech Forces at the Academic City University College.

Taking to Facebook, the school celebrated the achievement with pictures showing the team smiling.

Source: YEN.com.gh