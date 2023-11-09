Meek Mill, in an interview with The Morning Hustle, opened up about his experience in Ghana and plans to visit the country again

The rapper, who was with Rick Ross at the interview, said that when he was in Ghana, he had about 10,000 people on the streets chasing him

Meek and Ross said they appreciated Africa very much and said the love there was massive

Rapper Meek Mill has shared some exciting stories about his memorable visit to Ghana during an interview with The Morning Hustle. Alongside fellow rapper Rick Ross, Meek Mill opened up about his incredible experience in the West African nation and expressed their intentions to visit again in the future.

During the interview, Meek Mill mentioned that while he was in Ghana, he had an unforgettable encounter with the local people. He recounted a memorable moment when approximately 10,000 enthusiastic fans filled the streets, all eager to catch a glimpse of him while he rode his motorbike on the streets of Accra.

Both Meek Mill and Rick Ross conveyed their immense appreciation for Meek's time in Africa. They were overwhelmed by the warmth and love of the Ghanaian people. Meek Mill described the love and support he encountered in Ghana as massive.

Meek Mill sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

royce_music said:

We can’t wait to see you Bruv bless up

Jrn-Look Back reacted:

Listing to the wisdom meek mill is spitting

@AGEGE commented:

the energy that they using is different ,am so so happy

ROETNOM_4K reacted:

You're gladly welcome to our motherland.. "Akwaaba" Rick Ross ❤️

Gabriel Kwame Black wrote:

big love Meek and Rosey. GH and to the world

Meek Mill on his phone getting stolen

In another story, Meek Mill, in an interview with The Morning Hustle, opened up about his phone getting stolen in Ghana.

The rapper said he enjoyed his stay in the country and mentioned that he did not feel any type of way about being pickpocketed.

Meek said he understood that back in Africa, an iPhone could feed an entire family, so he did not take it personally.

