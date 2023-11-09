Meek Mill, in an interview with The Morning Hustle, opened up about his phone getting stolen in Ghana

The rapper said he enjoyed his stay in the country and mentioned that he did not feel any type of way about being pickpocketed

Meek said he understood that back in Africa, an iPhone could feed an entire family, so he did not take it personally

Rapper Meek Mill recently sat down for an interview with The Morning Hustle and shared the story of his famous phone mishap during his visit to Ghana.

The incident gained a lot of attention, and Meek Mill finally decided to shed some light on it during the interview.

Meek Mill spoke positively about his overall experience in Ghana, expressing that he had a great time during his visit. Despite the unfortunate phone theft, he remained unbothered and harboured no ill feelings about what had happened to him.

The rapper explained that he recognised the economic hardships that exist in Ghana and other parts of Africa. In his view, an iPhone, a valuable possession to many, could potentially support an entire family in some places on the continent.

Meek Mill's phone was recovered shortly after the incident, thanks to the efforts of various influential individuals like Shatta Wale and the local police. This collaborative effort ensured the return of his property and provided him with a sense of security during his stay.

Meek Mill and Rick Ross plan to visit Ghana

In another story published by YEN.com.gh, Rick Ross and Meek Mill, in an interview with The Morning Hustle, revealed their interest in visiting Ghana.

The MMG boss said the vibe in Ghana was beautiful and shared how impressed he was by the love Meek received when he visited the country last year.

Ghanaians in the comment section of the video expressed their joy and anticipation for the visit.

