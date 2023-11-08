Frank Naro has travelled from Ghana to the UK, and in a video he shared, he tried to prepare palm nut soup

He shared that, overseas, there was no one to cook for him, so he had to prepare the soup by himself

He told Ghanaians that life abroad was not easy and revealed that he was really suffering

Ghanaian actor Frank Naro recently shared a video showing off his cooking skills and his struggles abroad. Naro, who is currently in the UK, attempted to prepare the traditional Ghanaian dish, palm nut soup. The actor lamented about his struggles in the foreign country as he stirred the soup.

Frank Naro preparing soup Photo Source: oboyfranknaro

Source: TikTok

The actor stated that back home, he had people to cook for him, but in the UK, he had to do everything himself. Frank Naro joked that he would need a purgative after he was done consuming his cooking.

In the video, Naro spoke directly to his fellow Ghanaians, telling them about the challenges that came with relocating abroad. He made it known that life in a foreign country was far from easy. Ghanaians in the comment section teased him for not knowing how to cook.

Frank Naro gets peeps talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

user3699170455509 commented:

what do you mean by suffering, what about the people who don't even have the money to buy the food items you are cooking

Persy Terry reacted:

Bby I can see if I marry you u be a good cook

jenny Gold commented:

anbi u always say kitchen is always for women this is some reason u should help your wife and girl friend when their are cooking

QUADWO logout said:

S3 when your mum was cooking in the kitchen you were outside playing football see the kind of soup you prepared

Lil Win's wife and kids chill overseas

In another story, Maame Serwaa, in a video she shared, chilled with her kids abroad after flying from Ghana to a foreign country.

The beautiful lady and her kids sat at the bench by the roadside, with the sun kissing their happy faces.

Many Ghanaians in the comment section found the video adorable and shared their admiration for Maame Serwaa.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh