A young lady was able to hop onto the bike Meek Mill was riding on in town after he touched down in Ghana

She has been seen rolling with the squad in trending videos but the moment she joined the trail has been captured

Some social media users are applauding her for seizing the opportunity but others suggest she was part of Mill's entourage

Popular United States rapper, Meek Mill, arrived in Ghana ahead of Afro Nation 2022 to perform at the famous event that was on hold for two years because of COVID-19.

In a video making waves on social media, a young lady forced her way to join the world icon on his bike while he cruised in town with his squad.

Some social media users have suggested that the lady had her face covered because she did not want to be noticed by her Ghanaian folks.

Photos of lady joining Meek Mill's bike Photo credit: @cbgistet via TikTok

Source: UGC

Others, however, have claimed that she was part of Meek Mill's entourage that arrived in Ghana from the United States.

How Ghanaians reacted to the video of the lady who joined Meek Mill

Below were some of the comments YEN.com.gh gathered from reactions shared by Ghanaians to the video.

Dom Aponati said:

That’s how u grab opportunities! Congrats to her!

Nicholas King Tetteh commented:

Trust social media...her identity will be revealed soon

See the video below:

Details about AfroNation 2022

The world’s biggest Afrobeats festival announces some huge additions to the lineup today, with Meek Mill and Asake both revealed for Afro Nation Ghana's grand return this December.

Meek Mill is the first American artist to join the bill at the festival and this show also marks his first major appearance in Africa, following years of talk about visiting Ghana. Now in 2022, Afro Nation makes it happen.

Bringing a slew of some of hip hop's biggest smash hits with him, he's often seen teaming up with the biggest names in the game like Drake, Snoop Dogg, Jay Z, Post Malone and previous partner Nicki Minaj, and is no stranger to Afrobeats either.

Source: YEN.com.gh