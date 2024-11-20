Opoku Bilson recently introduced a new line of content with Kumawood actress Diana Asamoah

The refreshing content has garnered significant traction on social media, bringing in scores of new fans, including Nigerian singer Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade's attempt to mimic Opoku BIlson and Diana Asamoah has stoked a frenzy online

Ghanaian content creators Opoku Bilson and Diana Asamoah have popped up on Nigerian superstar Yemi Alade's radar.

The Nigerian known for her explosive catalogue of Afrobeats hits has revealed finding Opoku Bilson and Sandra's on-screen love affair intriguing.

She posted a video of her attempting to mimic Diana's shenanigans in one of their viral episodes.

Yemi Alade, who earned her first Grammy nod this year, captioned the video with a message advising fans to check up on their partners regularly.

Diana and Opoku have become a force on the internet, raking in millions of views through their captivating content.

Recently, the Kumawood actress opened up about her newfound success thanks to the runaway success of her online material shared on digital platforms.

Yemi Alade thrills fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans regarding Yemi Alade's admiration for Opoku Bilson and Diana Asamoah's content.

Karkari Nelson said:

"International......people are watching you guys so please tell Abena should stop laughing."

Ella Cute_Backup.🤭❤️ wrote:

"It's funny how I had to check the username again just to be sure I'm seeing well.😹😹😹😹."

Bishop Gh🇩🇪🇩🇪🇩🇪 noted:

"That's what I love about Ghana and Nigeria they are always together even though Ghana has the best jollof 😂😂but the love is deep ❤️❤️❤️💯🇬🇭🇳🇬🇳🇬1 luv 🥰."

Mandy Wan remarked:

"Madam you get Grammy nomination ooo🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Adwoa added:

"Love you Yemi as a Ghanaian you made my childhood with your songs 🥰🥰🥰."

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

