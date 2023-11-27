Avram Ben Moshe has made some assertions in a new interview contrary to the popular belief held by many netizens

Okyeame Kwame known for his controversial opinions, reacted to his assertions, urging him on

Numerous netizens who found his assertions unsettling expressed their thoughts and criticised his hot take

Renowned televangelist turned social commentator has disclosed his stance on where babies come from.

Contrary to the popular belief that babies are gifts from God, the atheistic socialite established that the universe naturally rewards fertile individuals after intercourse.

A snippet of Avram's interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM has been published attracting scores of netizens who find his assertions unsettling.

Avram Ben Moshe makes controversial claims about God and childbirth Photo source: Instagram/FiiPratt, Instagram/OkyeameKwame

Source: Instagram

Okyeame Kwame hails Avram Ben Moshe's opinions on God and childbirth

As netizens descend on Avram Ben Moshe with many taking harsh swipes at him, Okyeame Kwame also known for his hot takes online lauded the atheist for his comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In Avram's interview, the atheist who claims to be wiser than the Bible established that God plays no role in childbirth and that babies just as the economic prosperity of countries were dependent on human choices and decisions.

who was recently in the news for criticising some long-held cultural values in marriage hailed Avram calling him a working brain who is advocating for Ghana.

Netizens react to Avram Ben Moshe's hot take on childbirth

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Avram Ben Moshe's unpopular opinion on childbirth.

okyeamekwame said:

Your brain is working and I am happy you are advocating for Ghana

kaywabeatz wrote:

I’m glad this remains your opinion

otoop006's quizzed:

Why are you people also attacking God, meanwhile human beings are controls this world. See how Ghana is been rule, when will you people stop attacking God and focus rather on the government

geez.wan's remarked:

everyone has their own purpose in life and what God want them to do. Being born in mediocrity doesn’t mean your life is low forever.

Avram Ben Moshe faces off with former "Date Rush" lover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the rift between Avram Ben Moshe and his former partner, Efia Dragon from the popular reality TV show on TV3, Date Rush.

After a brief back and forth from the couple, and that he was still in love with his partner.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh