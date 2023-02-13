Shatta Wale proved that he was undoubtedly the king of the streets as he caused massive traffic on the streets Kumasi

A funeral being held nearby was brought to a standstill as mourners suddenly left to join Shatta Wale on the streets

Shatta and his entourage arrived in a long convoy, and the large crowd surrounded them, drumming and dancing while chanting Shatta's name

Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale took the streets of Kumasi by storm as he travelled in a long convoy, receiving love and admiration from his fans.

The self-proclaimed King of Ghanaian Dancehall was in the Ashanti Region of Ghana on Sunday, 12th February 2023, to perform at the Kumasi Invasion Concert, and he took the opportunity to show love to his fans.

As Shatta Wale drove through the streets of Kumasi, he was greeted by excited fans who cheered and sang along to his hit songs. People of all ages came out to see their favourite artiste, and the excitement was palpable.

The most surprising turn of events occurred when Shatta's convoy stopped near a funeral where mourners were gathered. Despite being dressed in funeral attire, the mourners could not resist the opportunity to jam with the music icon.

To the surprise of many netizens, the mourners left their solemn mood and began to drum and dance to Shatta Wale's music, chanting his name loudly, with the artiste himself joining in on the fun.

The funeral turned into an impromptu street party, with Shatta Wale leading the charge. For many social media users, seeing mourners dancing and drumming in their funeral attire with Shatta was a unique and unforgettable moment. To them, it showed the level of love and admiration the people of Kumasi had for Shatta Wale.

Social media users expressed their amazement at the sight after a video of the incident went viral.

Shatta Wale's Fans Gets Peeps Talking

ephya22 wrote:

My Kumasi pple neva disappoint see some1 funeral turn party for shattawale

nanaama_akweter commented:

Shatta is popular than the president ooo

nii_la_mesut said:

This is when the dead will be like, my funeral under wey edey Jom like that. May His soul RIP

