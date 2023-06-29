A video of Avram Ben Moshe and Efia Dragon trying to patch up has got people talking

Avram opened up on the things he has missed ever since news of Efia Dragon's infidelity got to him

Netizens who saw the video have urged him to consider moving on with his life

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The leader of the Common Sense Family, Avram Ben Moshe, has opened up to Date Rush contestant Efia Dragon on how he feels in the wake of recent happenings between them.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Daily Watch TV showed the duo having a live video call where Avram was trying to calm Efia, who was unhappy with his utterances of late.

Avram Ben Moshe reveals brouhaha with Efia Dagon has affected his work Photo credit: @Chronicles of Avraham ben Moshe/Facebook @efyadragon/TikTok

Source: UGC

During the conversation, Efia Dragon told Avram that an effort to get her back into a relationship would not p work because of the way he's been disgracing her over the past few days.

That assertion did not go down well with Avram, who quickly retorted that the one who has lost greatly as a result of the brouhaha is him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The outspoken young man buttressed his point by saying that ever since the issue started, he has been unable to do his teachings because he is brokenhearted and hence cannot concentrate.

"Recently, I have been unable to do my teachings, I do not know if you were sent, I just can not do my teachings because I am brokenhearted. I am unable to decode the Bible and the Quran.You have damaged my career," he said.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 27,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians comment on the brouhaha involving Avram and Efia Dragon

Netizens who reacted to the video admonished Avram to consider moving on if the lady is fed up with him.

@ForeverYoung-wh2ku commented:

Avram, do not allow yourself to be disrespected to this extent. It is not a joke anymore.

@marcusdotse144 stated:

When a girl openly tells you she doesn’t love you. Let her go. It’s hard but let her go

@deladekuza811 added:

When a man is in love all common sense goes out the window

Avram admits he still loves Efia Dragon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Avram Ben Moshe has admitted he still loves Efia Dragon.

In a video, Avram said he was hoping that Efia Dragon would apologise to him for partaking in the Date Rush show without his approval.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh