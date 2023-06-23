Controversy surrounds Alejandro, a participant of TV3's "Date Rush" show, as reports claim that his date, Efia Dragon, is pregnant with his child

However, Alejandro has vehemently denied the allegations in a video, stating that the timeline of their relationship does not match the age of the pregnancy

The situation has sparked intrigue and discussions among fans, leaving the truth yet to be fully revealed

Alejandro, a contestant on TV3's popular entertainment show "Date Rush," has found himself amidst controversy as reports surface that his date, Efia Dragon, is pregnant with his child.

However, Alejandro has vehemently denied these claims in a video, asserting that the timeline of their relationship does not align with the age of the alleged pregnancy.

"I wanted to keep private things private, but since it is already out there, I've decided to speak on it," Alejandro expressed.

Alejandro of Date Rush fame Photo credit: @tv3ghana via Twitter

"The date I knew my women does not match with the age of her pregnancy. So the pregnancy is not mine," he further stated.

This revelation has sparked a wave of speculation and discussions among fans and followers, leaving many intrigued to know the truth behind this unexpected twist in their "Date Rush" love journey.

Ghanaians react to video of Date Rush's Alejandro denying pregnancy

Below are some reactions netizens shared after hearing Alejandro's side of the story.

Gbemu Stephen said:

You knew your woman without wearing nosemast and now, you say the date Did not match ernhn

Gyamfi Richmond commented:

Wait for the baby to come out,, Do a DNA and the truth will be clear.. 9months is far but not that far..

Antoanette Attoh indicated:

Okay fine, if the pregnancy is not yours we have heard you. Why did you go and chop her. Who ask you to ppl to go and do that.

Rich Rocky Danso opined:

The pregnancy is for avram Ben moshe my brother it’s not yours

Watch the video below:

