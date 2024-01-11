Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak has finally brought her ambitious cook-a-thon attempt to a glorious end

After 10 days of cooking, the Ghanaian chef says she wished to do more with her attempt considering the fans she received from fans

Her speech after her daring attempt has warmed the hearts of many netizens who are keenly awaiting the final verdict from Guinness World Records

On January 1, 2024, a Ghanaian chef, Faila Abdul-Razak began a daring Guinnes World record attempt for the longest cook-a-thon by an individual.

After 10 days, the Ghanaian chef brought her attempt to an end having cooked for 227 hours.

Che Faila has gotten many netizens talking especially those from Tamale who consider her attempt a historic feat.

Chef Faila ends cook-a-thon with inspiring speech Photo source: Facebook/JahBlessFaila

Chef Faila becomes emotional as she gives speech

In a speech after the historic cookathon ended, Chef Faila underscored the impact the support from fans had on her attempt.

The Ghanaian chef said the support influenced her to extend the attempt beyond the original target of 125 hours after unseating Alan Fisher who is the current record holder.

Faila's cook-a-thon was well patronised by her fans and she had nothing but praise for them in her speech.

Some footage from the Modern City hotel where her attempt was staged shows how hundreds of fans thronged the venue in their numbers.

According to Chef Faila in her glorious speech, she wished she could even go a full month to keep her fans happy, considering the support they showed her during the attempt.

Netizens react to Chef Faila's speech

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Chef Faila's speech.

Williams Dogbeda Agbesi exclaimed:

Congratulations I love this lady. She is so eloquent and her speech is so inspiring.

Amponsalimonzy Bornwit Silverspoon remarked:

Speech delivered well

Hajia Vix Lombong said:

Am tearing.... Congratulations dear

Ebenezer Sabutey added:

It's the last background commentary for me . Lol

Chef Faila breaks down the success of her attempt

Earlier YEN.com.gh confirmed that Chef Faila concluded her attempt having done 227 hours.

Beyond the duration, the Ghanaian chef prepared 150 different meals and dished out close to 3000 plates with her attempt.

