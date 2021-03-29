Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has received a rousing welcome to Nigeria

Her colleague Nigerian actor, Prince Nwafor, was stunned at seeing her that he could not control his joy

Nwafor is seen screaming and jumping in the video like a child and promised to block Nigerian roads for her

Fans have reacted to the video with many others professing love for Jackie Appiah

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has caused massive traffic in Nigeria with her arrival there.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Jackie was being driven when her car came across that of Nollywood actor, Prince Nwafor.

He appeared not to have seen Jackie earlier, but upon realising that she was the one, Nwafor could not hold back his joy when he started screaming Jackie’s name.

He is seen jumping up and down while calling Jackie: “Ghana’s finest”.

The actor then said he would block Nigeria roads just because Jackie had travelled there.

Reaction

The video has garnered reactions from fans.

Jelly, for instance, said he would block the whole of Africa for Jackie:

iamjellyboi: “Me I will block Africa for u o.”

Irish was dazed by Jackie’s laughter:

lrishpresh: “We love you Jackie. Oh your laugh is so contagious.”

Calista called Nwafor a better hype man:

calistaokoronkwo: “Hahahahaha. Better hype man o, for real. @prince_nwafor you are doing well , onyem.”

Reach Ghana admired the relationship between Jackie and her Nigerian colleague:

reachghana: “Tight relationship oooh.”

More comments came through for Jackie:

being_rammsofficial: “Awwwww.”

michaelayesu_: “Her laughter.”

ontvgh: “The love is deep.”

lily.asirifi.5: “indeed you're beautiful.”

mabswal48: “I tot am de only one that loves u.”

tishnkansah: “Jackieappiah is gem.”

simply_ayababs: “So real...”

cherish_miee: “Awwww. you can’t imagine what I’ll do if I see you oo.”

Background

Meanwhile, Jackie Appiah was in the news recently after she revealed that she would choose a billionaire any day over a poor man.

Jackie also named her choices for other necessities in a video published by YEN.com.gh.

