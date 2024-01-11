Failatu Abdul-Razak has finally brought her daring cook-a-thon to a close after cooking for 10 days

Sweet Adjeley got to taste a plate from the Ghanaian chef's kitchen on the final day of the cook-a-thon

The famous YouTuber gave her review of Faila's attempt and food in a new video she shared online

On January 10, 2024, it was reported that Sweet Adjeley, a renowned YouTuber and chef, was in town to support Chef Failatu Abdul Razak's GWR cook-a-thon.

Chef Faila was on the last day of her attempt when the YouTuber arrived, having cooked for a total of 227 hours, which makes her the new unofficial record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

However, Sweet Adjeley got to Tamale in time for a hot plate of jollof from Chef Faila's kitchen.

Chef Faila mesmerises Sweet Adjeley with her jollof

According to Sweet Adjeley, who is arguably one of Africa's biggest chefs on YouTube, Chef Faila's attempt is one for the history books.

The food content creator, who became the second Ghanaian YouTube content creator to earn a million followers on the platform, couldn't hide her emotions when she got to the venue.

She was served a plate of jollof by Chef Faila, which she reviewed in her new video and concluded that it was "absolutely delicious."

Chef Faila is now waiting for her record to be confirmed by the decision-making body of the Guinness World Records.

Netizens hail Chef Faila after Sweet Adjeley's review

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their two cents on Sweet Adjeley's review of Chef Faila's food.

NAA ADEI ‍♀️ exclaimed:

wooow this is beautiful, thanks for the support sweet Adjeley,women empowerment together we accomplish..

Esther 8198 remarked:

wow the Queen herself went to Tamale,

CandyNyamedo wrote:

Women supporting women that's the spirit

Deborah Appiah said:

Woooooow. You really came down for Faila??? God bless you. This is amazing

Chef Faila gets big promotion from her peers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian Chef Association had attended Chef Faila's cook-a-thon to surprise her.

The association's leaders presented a plaque and a special chef's robe to Chef Faila and officially conferred the title of Executive Chef on her.

