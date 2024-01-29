TikTok Influencer, Manassa has added her voice to the alarming trend of Shisha smoking in Ghana

The influencer who doubles as a health professional shared her disgust and disappointment with young Shisha smokers

Her video about the issue has attracted scores of netizens who rallied behind her to amplify the message

Canadian-based TikTok star, Manassa known for her hilarious attempts at speaking the local Twi dialect has shared her thoughts about shisha smoking in Ghana.

The influencer says seen scores of Ghanaian youth engaging in the trend "everywhere she has been" since her trip to Ghana.

That forced her to share her thoughts and expert opinions on Shisha smoking as a health professional.

Manassa adds her voice to the growing trend of Shisha smoking in Ghana Photo source: X/Only1Manassa

Source: Twitter

Manassa implores Ghanaians to desist from Shisha smoking

According to Manassa, the effects of Shisha smoking can be more dangerous than tobacco and cigarettes.

"Ghanafuo shisha is not good for you, please do your research on it because the amount of shisha smokers is becoming alarming here in Ghana", the influencer established as she shared her video.

Last year alone, it was reported that 17 percent of the Ghanaian population had been diagnosed with kidney problems putting intense pressure on the only renal unit at Korle Bu which was shut down due to financing issues.

Netizens react to Manassa's message to Shisha smokers

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Manassa's message to Shisha smokers in Ghana.

@Everydaynewsgh said:

You are speaking facts but they won’t listen

@iamphaya wrote:

It’s sickening when you see little kids and smoke their young life’s away!

@Lechiboroni cautioned:

Stay outta trouble and bad mouths coming at you. In my candid opinion ‍. The youth president is teaching them otherwise in his songs ie hahaha

@withAlvin__ suggested:

Oh paddy. Don’t waste your time. How many times we go talk to them. This year we no Dey advice plenty o.

@moneyzonefs_ab added:

Anytime I go to Li Beirut restaurant. It's all over. Most annoying thing there

Source: YEN.com.gh