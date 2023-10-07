Wayoosi, in an interview with Delay on The Delay Show, opened up about his struggles with alcohol addiction

The actor, who almost lost his life due to kidney issues, said back in the day, he could drink over 8 bottles of beer daily

Wayoosi has been alcohol-free since almost losing his life and has often warned young folks about the dangers of alcohol abuse

Popular Kumawood actor Wayoosi, in an interview on The Delay Show, opened up about his past struggles with alcohol addiction, shedding light on a dark chapter in his life. The actor, who previously faced a life-threatening kidney issue, shared his journey of recovery.

Ghanaian Actor Wayoosi Photo Source: official_wayoosi

Source: Instagram

Wayoosi disclosed that during his prime Kumawood days, he used to consume over eight or more bottles of beer daily, outside spirits and other alcoholic beverages, highlighting the seriousness of his addiction.

The turning point in Wayoosi's life came when he nearly lost his life due to kidney problems, a health scare that he attributes to his excessive alcohol consumption.

Since that moment, Wayoosi has remained steadfast in his resolve to stay alcohol-free. His journey to recovery has not only transformed his life but has also inspired him to become an advocate against alcohol abuse, especially among the youth.

Wayoosi sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Rollo_deeks reacted:

No wonder his kidneys were failing

niiodai44 said:

But please it not good for drinking, and you limit it small okay please

SIDECHICK COLLECTION commented:

hw3 wei y3 nsa nom korr ayigbe kor bisa togbe

joejunior566 reacted:

I thank God for his life. He's been through a lot

@kobbysmokegh said:

Some real deep talk he dey talk oo. People been through a lot

Wayoosi thanks Mahama

In an older story, Wayoosi, in an earlier interview, gave ex-president John Mahama his flowers and revealed how the former president helped him in the past.

Wayoosi passionately spoke about folks politicising him, expressing his indebtedness to Mahama, and thanked him one more time.

The actor was emotional when he spoke, and his words touched many Ghanaians who praised him for giving credit where it is due.

Source: YEN.com.gh