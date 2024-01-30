Broadcaster, Berla Mundi has been announced as the host of this year's African Nominee Brunch in Los Angeles

The event will serve the many African nominees at the forthcoming Grammy Awards including Davido and Musa Keys

The broadcaster who hosted the event last year has shared her excitement ahead of this year's edition

Ghanaian broadcast personality, Berla Mundi is set to host this year's African Nominees Bruch, an official side event of the 66th Grammy Awards set to happen in Los Angeles on February 5, 2024.

Berla served as host for the event's previous edition last year, interacting with the likes of South Africa's Nomcebo Zikode and Ghana's Rocky Dawuni who were present for the brunch.

This year, the event's organisers, GUBA led by Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, have announced Nigeria's Davido and South African Amapiano star, Musa Keys among scores of artistes to attend the African Nominee Brunch ahead of the Grammy night.

Berla Mundi to host 66th Grammy nominees from Africa Photo source: Instagram/Berlamundi

Berla shares her excitement for the LA showdown

On social media, Berla Mundi shared her excitement to be hosting the African Nominee brunch for the second time.

The TV3 on-air personality reacted to her announcement saying, "looking forward to this."

Scores of several other Ghanaians have been announced as guests for the forthcoming event including EMY's founder, Kojo Soboh, rapper, Gambo and music producer, Juls.

According to Lady Dentaa Amoateng, MBE, the African Nominee Brunch set to happen at Spring Place, Beverly Hills promises to be "an unforgettable experience with Berla at the helm."

Netizens react to Berla Mundi's upcoming gig

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Berla Mundi's duties at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

villas_boaz exclaimed:

Yieeee yieee Greatness .congratulations Berla my queen. Grammys mood activated .We are conquering the world

nanaadwoa.davis said:

Congrats Mrs T. Bae will really b proud of u

barbie_derbie wrote:

Congratulations Big Berla, we keep winning regardless ❤️

bernice_mna added:

It’s another one way to go girl 2024

Berla Mundi explains why her wedding was private

Source: YEN.com.gh