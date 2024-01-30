Newly married television personality Berla Mundi stole the show at the 2024 African Prosperity Champions Awards and Presidential Gala Dinner

Berla Mundi dressed decently in a black ensemble and elegant hairstyle while coordinating affairs at the event

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo and some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's outfit and style of presentation

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi resumed work from her honeymoon by hosting the 2024 African Prosperity Champions Awards and Presidential Gala Dinner at the plush Kempinski Hotel.

The morning show host wore a custom-made gown made by Ezekiel Yartel, the chief executive officer of Yartel GH, for the high-profile event.

Berla Mundi slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @berlamundi

Source: Instagram

Berla Mundi looked exquisite in a long-sleeve black suede gown with a glittering rhinestone neckline while posing to show off her expensive wedding ring.

The event host looked glamorous in a long frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

President Akuffo-Addo attends the 2024 Presidential Gala Dinner below

President of the Republic of Ghana, H E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, and the beautiful First Lady, H E Rebecca Akuffo Addo, graced the event.

Also, in our midst were Fmr. President of Ghana, H.E John Agyekum Kuffuor, Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, H.E Wamkele Mene, President of Ethiopia, H.E Sahle-Work Zewde, Tiemoko Meyliet Koné, Vice President of Ivory Coast, Secretary General of the Commonwealth, the Rt Hon. Patricia Scotland KC, and many more dignitaries and wonderful.

Watch the video below;

Berla Mundi slays in a stylish yellow dress

Berla Mundi, now Mrs Tabi, looked regal in a yellow dress with stylish sleeves for her new photoshoot.

She looked effortlessly chic in a diamond stud earrings and gold bracelets to style her look.

Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's beautiful outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

morrismorgankwarteng stated:

Yes, u inspire many of us to break barriers in our different fields and other aspects of our lives. Well done Berla, we are proud of u.❤️

sarfoa_asamoah stated:

beautiful as always

sheilabonsu_rtw stated:

Onwards and upwards this year, sis! Whoop!

david_gyapong stated:

Keep going higher

ak_shannon stated:

Nice work

duks_juice stated:

Goo gurl we are solidly behind you. Proud of you always

_keenozbags stated:

Keep going higher, Berla ❤️

gloriaosarfo stated:

Congratulations, Berla Conquer 2024 and beyond ❤️

berlamundi.mentor stated:

Congratulations Mrs T

chere_maah stated:

So proud of you, Berla❤️

Glamandglowmagicaltouch stated:

You were born for these. Congratulations

Berla Mundi Looks Glamorous In A Classy Customised Gown For Her Private Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi, who took the internet by storm with her stunning traditional wedding ensemble.

For the private occasion, the beauty queen looked terrific in a gorgeous kente costume and haircut.

Several people have commented on social media on Berla Mundi's exquisite wedding pictures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh