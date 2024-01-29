Fitness athlete, Evans Nana Ekow Aryee has become a new Guinness World record holder

The athlete chalked the new milestone on the set of the Lo Show Dei Record in Milan, Italy for the fastest 400kg incline plane carry over ten meters

Scores of netizens especially colleagues from his Alma mater, Adisadel College have taken to social media to celebrate the new milestone

Ghana's obsession with the Guinness World Records was piqued after Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and Faila Abdul Razak's singing and cooking marathon attempts.

While Afua and Faila are yet to receive approval for their successful record-breaking attempts, a Ghanaian based in Belgium has become a new Guinness World record holder.

Evans Nana Ekow Aryee popularly known as Evans The Hulk is a powerlifter who has just been recognised as the record holder for the fastest 400kg incline frame carry over 10 meters.

Evans The Hulk becomes a new record-holder

On January 26, 2024, Evans completed the 400kg incline frame carry-over task in just 8.07 seconds on the set of Lo Show Dei Record in Milan, Italy.

The show is the representation of the Guinness World Records in Italy and is often held under the supervision of GWR adjudicators.

The Belgian-based Ghanaian who is known to have graduated from Adisadel College and served as the Dining Hall prefect is gradually carving a name for himself in the fitness world.

Before his new Guinness World Record, Evans emerged second in the just-ended East Flanders Strongest Competition held in Belgium.

Netizens hail Evans for his new milestone

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Evans's The Hulk's Guinness World Record.

@Lalalala_luisa said:

Now this is the kind of record we like to see. Not the thon thon thon

@pasinoman wrote:

Adisco to the whole wiase…. Y’all keep cooking and singing

@atterh11 commented:

He has made the brotherhood proud

@LeriRetta80893 added:

Wow, incredible achievement! Congratulations to Evans Aryee for breaking the record!

GWR updates Ghanaians on Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the decision-makers at Guinness World Records have shared an update on Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's five-day singing marathon staged last year.

The GWR body addressed impatient fans of Asantewaa assuring them that her attempt's evidence is in review and that it intends to send the result to her immediately after the review is done.

