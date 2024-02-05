Charter House has begun preparations for the 25the anniversary edition of the annual Ghana Music Awards

The award scheme recently announced that it had begun receiving nominations from Ghanaian artistes for this year's awards show

YEN.com.gh asked an entertainment analyst for expectations ahead of this year's award ceremony

Preparations for the 25th-anniversary edition of the Ghana Music Awards have begun.

On January 29, 2024, the award show's producers, Charter House announced that it had begun accepting nominations from artistes for this year's ceremony.

According to the show's organisers, artistes had until February 2 to submit applications for the scheme's 16 active categories.

Safo Newman, Darkua, Olive The Boy tipped for VGMA 2024 nominations Photo source: X/Jonilar, X/Darkua_live, Instagram/Olivetheboy

Industry experts preview this year's Ghana Music Awards

The new announcement from Charter House has got many fans talking about the expected changes with this year's showdown, especially considering the transition of its main sponsor, from Vodafone to Telecel.

According to talent manager and music executive, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, the 25th edition of this year's Ghana Music Awards promises to be "a year of debuts" especially for the following entrants, OlivetheBoy, Banzy Banero, Mophty, King Paluta and XlimKid who all had at least one hit record in the year under review.

"I think we can also expect young artistes like the silky female songstress Darkuaa and viral sensations SevenKizs, Oseikrom Sikanii and Safo Newman to enter the Ghana Music Awards scheme this year, Boadu-Ayeboafoh added.

Last year, Black Sherif took away the most coveted Artiste of the Year award after a keenly contested battle with established names like Piesie Esther, Stonebwoy and Joe Mettle.

I'm looking forward to seeing as many new names as possible considering how explosive 2023 was for young Ghanaian artistes, Boadu-Ayeboafoh added.

Gyakie, Black Sherif receive their YEN Entertainment Awards

Earlier, Yen.com.gh announced the winners for the 2023 edition of the annual YEN Entertainment Awards.

The 22-year-old Black Sherif and the Rent-free hitmaker Gyakie emerged as the year's Best Male and Female artistes. Other winners from the scheme's 12 diverse categories announced include Ras Nene and Nana Ama McBrown.

