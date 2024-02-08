Afronita has landed in the UK with her prodigy, Abigail, from the popular TV3 Talented Kidz reality TV show

Her announcement has got her former colleagues from the DWP Academy excited

The DWP Academy members thronged the comments section to cheer Afronita on ahead of her UK journey

On February 8, 2024, Ghanaian dancer Afronita was spotted in the UK with her beloved prodigy, Abigail, from the TV3 Talented Kidz talent reality TV show.

This comes after the talented dancer and viral sensation severed ties with the DWP Academy dance collective, ending a fruitful five-year relationship.

Despite Afronita leaving the collective, her former members have wished her well as she begins her first international assignment.

Afronita gains respect from her former dance group members

According to DWP Academy's boss, Afronita's exit was amicable, shooting down several rumours about the dancer's decision.

In a about the dancer's exit, the DWP Academy didn't state the reasons for Afronita's exit but wished her well, saying the "move is not the first and will not be the last" for the collective.

Almost all her former members thronged to the comments section to wish Afronita well after the explosive announcement of her trip to the UK.

It's unclear yet how many days the dancer and her protege, Abigail, will be spending in the UK.

But the gesture from the former members warmed the hearts of many DWP Academy fans who remain hopeful of Afronita's reunion with her former colleagues.

Afronita's DWP Academy colleagues hail her

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Afronita's former colleagues as she begins her international assignment.

lisaquama said:

Safetyyyyy

championrolie wrote:

MY UK BABIES Prouda You

officialstarter_ commented:

Ajorrr Bo ❤

realcesh said:

Safe ✈️ ❤️

sheisrichael wrote:

Safe ✈️❤️

demzy_baye exclaimed:

Gone ❤️

bigkumz added:

It’s giving greetings from Abroad

