Afronita and Talented Kidz Season 14 winner Abigail have travelled to the United Kingdom

The dancer and her protégé left Accra on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, and arrived in Manchester the next day

Photos shared by Afronita have ignited excitement from a section of her followers with some showering praise on her

Ghanaian dancer Afronita, known in private Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, has travelled to the United Kingdom (UK).

Afronita travelled with her protégé, Abigail Adjiri, winner of TV3's Talented Kidz Season 14, on the trip.

The former DWP Academy member announced the trip in posts on her social media with some beautiful photos.

Afronita and Abigail have arrived in the UK Photo source: @afronitaa

The first post showed the duo at the Kotoka International Airport as they readied for their flight. The two wore matching outfits, with Afronita carrying Abigail and shaking her at different moments.

Sharing the photos, Afronita indicated that it was her first international trip with Abigail.

"God Did! Our first ever international trip together. Guess the country?❤️," she said.

Hours later, Afronita shared photos of her and Abigail in the UK. She indicated that they were in Manchester.

"Selfie Greetings from Manchester, UK!✈️," she captioned.

Afronita and Abigail's photos excite Ghanaians

The photos shared by Afronita have excited her followers on social media. Many took to the comment section to wish her well.

sheisrichael said:

Weather nu derrr cold oooo . Full chills

bigkumz said:

It’s giving greetings from Abroad

mrs._tt.ocansey said:

See how I am smiling like a mumu. See my baby, my International Super Star

ewurabenablessing said:

Mi star I'm patiently waiting for you. Welcome to Great Britain , the King's land

awuraleti said:

One good thing is you are learning to be mother at the same time doing what you love. I see how you take care of Abigail. May God bless you always.❤️

Afronita breaks her silence after DWP Academy exit

Meanwhile, Afronita recently spoke on news of her cutting ties with the famous dance club, DWP Academy, went viral.

In her message on her Instagram page, she noted that she was excited about the new chapter as she shared the themes of renewed, restored, and revived.

