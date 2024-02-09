MzVee has shared a wholesome family moment on Instagram that has caught fans' attention

The songstress brought her family together to sing a popular local hymn in the Ewe dialect

Many of her fans complimented the talent of her family as they shared their thoughts about the video

Ghanaian songstress and BET Awards nominee Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, popularly known as MzVee, has introduced fans to her talented family.

In a recent video, Mzvee and her adorable family showcased their talent as they performed a popular local song for the gram.

The video, shared by MzVee, got many fans talking about the singer's adorable family and her silky smooth voice.

MzVee sings with her family. Photo source: Instagram/Mzveegh

Source: Instagram

MzVee and her family

MzVee, one of four children born to the Hamenoo-Kpeda family in South La, started music in 2012 as a young 20-year-old recording covers.

Two years later, the songstress got her first big break after signing with the Lynx Entertainment record label.

In 2022, the musician turned 30, marking it with a reflective album dubbed 10/30, which also celebrated her 10th year in the music industry.

Netizens react to Mzvee and family's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to the video of MzVee singing with her family.

the_touch_photos said:

For those who don’t understand Ewe, the song is taken from Psalm 125:1-2 “Those who trust in the LORD are like Mount Zion, which cannot be shaken but endures forever. As the mountains surround Jerusalem, so the LORD surrounds his people both now and forevermore.”

articlewani wrote:

Runs in the blood

cissedemadrid commented:

Ewes are always good at singing voltarian 4ever ❤️ much love my queen

slaybyyvie remarked:

Awwwwwww?? I felt goosebumps!!! God bless mummy laaaaa. Akpe kakakaka

tok2tutpik added:

So my Brother at the back got a great voice and was hiding it the whole time

MzVee addressed dating rumours

In a recent interview seen by YEN.com.gh, MzVee was asked about her rumoured relationship with Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata.

, rather, she said:

"If it'll make you happy, then it's true."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh