Televangelist Patricia Asiamah and her husband have stunned the internet yet again with another showcase of their affection

The new couple have gained significant traction online with their many love moments, even on the podium

The latest attempt by the couple to show the world their love on Valentine's Day has caused a stir online

In the spirit of love, Ghanaian socialite Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Agradaa, has marked this year's Valentine's Day with her husband in grand style.

The couple released a new video enjoying each other's company as they wished netizens a Happy Valentine's Day.

The video has gained significant traction online from netizens who adore the internet couple and their ways.

Agradaa and Husband celebrate their love Photo source: X/Sikaofficial

Agradaa showers her husband with sweet husband

According to Evangelist Mama Pat, as she is affectionately referred to by her fans, her husband has filled her life with unprecedented joy.

"I love you. Thank you for putting joy in my life," the socialite said as she caressed her husband and enjoyed the warmth of his hands in their new video.

The couple became official last year after exchanging vows in a private ceremony on Saturday, November 25. They have lived happily ever since, as reflected in the videos they shared online.

Netizens react to Agradaa and husband's Val's Day video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts about the Agradaa and her husband's first Valentine's Day as a couple.

@m_a_a_m_e_K said:

In this life, just be with someone who matches your energy

@lilchurchill wrote:

Love anaksa be some deep thing er

@Thugthugger3 commented:

Assiamah dey love Mama Pat o

@AmmaBeForreal added:

I’m sorry but they’re a mood

