Heaven Way Church founder Nana Agradaa and one of her junior preachers, Pastor Asiamah, have married in a lovely ceremony

The former fetish priestess turned pastor, and her partner reportedly tied the knot on Saturday, November 25

Lovely visuals from their beautiful marriage have gathered sweet congratulatory messages from fans

Ghanaian preacher Evangelist Mama Pat, widely known as Nana Agradaa, has tied the knot with one of her junior preachers, Pastor Asiamah, in a beautiful ceremony.

The Heaven Way Church founder and her significant other have garnered attention after visuals from their marriage made the rounds on social media.

Agradaa marries one of her junior pastors. Photo credit: thosecalledcelebss.

Agradaa, a former fetish priestess born Patricia Asiedu, reportedly exchanged vows with Asiamah on Saturday, November 25. The preacher and her husband looked glorious in their ensembles with matching colours.

The couple's nuptial comes not long after Agradaa announced her marriage with Eric Oduro Koranteng had collapsed on September 17, 2023.

Watch Agradaa and Asiamah's videos below:

Agradaa and her husband exchange vows.

The couple dance in the video below.

How people reacted to their visuals

YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments here:

Bigbrotherkay112

Again, we all can see that Maa Pat is the one marrying her so-called husband now. So when the time comes, like the recent social media fight that's going on between you know and who, we all can sit back and enjoy with our popcorns in our homes.

Banksbenjamin507 claimed:

This guy only needs money.

Nkansah51 said:

Congratulations.

Dehour21 indicated:

So beautiful .

Abena_sugar_trust reacted:

Congratulations Vangelist Mama Pat.

Ohemaa.abigail.3576 posted:

Awww, the ring is ringing paa.

Msnancy7026 stated:

She looks beautiful ❤️.

Ellahkuffour said:

Congratulations.

