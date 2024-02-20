King Promise, in an interview with UK-based YouTuber Madame Joyce, opened up about his relationship life and revealed he was single

The musician also talked about a variety of topics during the interview, highlighting the inspiration behind his craft, fashion and interests

Ghanaian singer and songwriter King Promise has opened up about his relationship status and said he is single and not actively looking for love.

The musician, who is known for his hit songs such as CCTV, Sisa and Terminator, made the revelation in an interview with UK-based YouTuber Madame Joyce, who hosts a show called "COCKTAILS AND TAKEAWAYS."

King Promise said there was no special lady in his life and added that he was not searching but was not running away from the idea of a relationship either.

He said:

No, living my life, I am outside, if you find me you find me. Naa I’m just chilling. I’m not looking and I am not running from it as well. It is whatever happens really.

The musician also talked about a variety of topics during the interview, highlighting the inspiration behind his craft, fashion and interests.

He mentioned that he was passionate about fashion and liked to experiment with different styles and outfits.

King Promise's latest interview impresses many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

rashidatawiah6498 said:

King promise ? this video was vibes on vibes

Amama138 commented:

KP is giving real Leo vibes.. he does things when he feels like it. All vibes

ilithakazi_ reacted:

This guy is vibes!!! Absolutely love his demeanour and playfulness

King Promise gets interviewed by the Premier League

In another story, King Promise was interviewed by the Premier League in a short video and was asked a few questions, where he chose Michael Essien over Abedi Pele.

The musician said he had never watched Abedi Pele play as he was not born in his playing days, which was the reason he picked Essien.

The Terminator hitmaker was also asked to pick between fufu and jollof rice, and he chose the latter, sparking interesting reactions on social media.

