2024 London Fashion Week: Black Sherif Models Designer Labrum's Outfit, Video And Photo Emerge
- Ghanaian musician Black Sherif ruled the runway of the 2024 London Fashion Week on Saturday, February 17
- He modelled an outfit by UK-based fashion designer Labrum London for the fashion event, which kicked off on Friday
- Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah is among individuals who have reacted to the musician's presence at the UK event
Famous rapper/singer Black Sherif made a flawless appearance on the London Fashion Week runway as he modelled for the UK-based designer Labrum London.
With a fierce and controlled demeanour, the acclaimed Ghanaian musician impressed in the outfit on day one for the four-day fashion event, formally happening from February 16 to 20.
Musician displays fashion prowess
Black Sherif looked stunning in the outfit alongside a leather bag for the 2024 event, celebrating style, uniqueness, and talents, including Black designers.
The musician was captured in eye-catching visuals posted on social media, notably X (Twitter).
"Watching Blacko dominate the runway is just pure joy. His artistry shines bright, not just as an artist but as a fashion icon, and he's gonna nail it!
''@blacksherif for @LabrumLondon at @LondonFashionWk," one of the captions accompanying a post about the rapper read.
The social media handle of Unorthodox Reviews also shared a video of Black Sherif's dominance on the runway.
Folks impressed with Black Sherif's presence at 2024 London Fashion Week
Aside from fans, media personalities such as Ameyaw Debrah commented on the visuals that have surfaced online.
First person to mention the designer.
Black Sherif hits the runway at the London Fashion Week, YAYA KK the fashionista ❤.
@Donsarkcess said:
Black Sherif hits the runway at the London Fashion Week. Man always wanted to be a Fashionista… glad he's living his dream.
Black Sherif talks about his talent
Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif shared insights into the difficulties and successes that have shaped his journey to fame.
During an interview, the artiste appreciated his progress and highlighted his strong confidence in his musical abilities.
Black Sherif openly discussed the hardships he encountered on his path to success, emphasising the obstacles he had to overcome to establish his presence in the competitive music industry.
