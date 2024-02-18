Ghanaian musician Black Sherif ruled the runway of the 2024 London Fashion Week on Saturday, February 17

He modelled an outfit by UK-based fashion designer Labrum London for the fashion event, which kicked off on Friday

Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah is among individuals who have reacted to the musician's presence at the UK event

Famous rapper/singer Black Sherif made a flawless appearance on the London Fashion Week runway as he modelled for the UK-based designer Labrum London.

With a fierce and controlled demeanour, the acclaimed Ghanaian musician impressed in the outfit on day one for the four-day fashion event, formally happening from February 16 to 20.

Black Sherif models on the runway at London Fashion Week. Photo credit: @AsieduMends.

Source: Twitter

Musician displays fashion prowess

Black Sherif looked stunning in the outfit alongside a leather bag for the 2024 event, celebrating style, uniqueness, and talents, including Black designers.

The musician was captured in eye-catching visuals posted on social media, notably X (Twitter).

"Watching Blacko dominate the runway is just pure joy. His artistry shines bright, not just as an artist but as a fashion icon, and he's gonna nail it!

''@blacksherif for @LabrumLondon at @LondonFashionWk," one of the captions accompanying a post about the rapper read.

The social media handle of Unorthodox Reviews also shared a video of Black Sherif's dominance on the runway.

Folks impressed with Black Sherif's presence at 2024 London Fashion Week

Aside from fans, media personalities such as Ameyaw Debrah commented on the visuals that have surfaced online.

@AmeyawDebrah said:

First person to mention the designer.

@AsieduMends posted:

Black Sherif hits the runway at the London Fashion Week, YAYA KK the fashionista ❤.

@Donsarkcess said:

Black Sherif hits the runway at the London Fashion Week. Man always wanted to be a Fashionista… glad he's living his dream.

Black Sherif talks about his talent

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif shared insights into the difficulties and successes that have shaped his journey to fame.

During an interview, the artiste appreciated his progress and highlighted his strong confidence in his musical abilities.

Black Sherif openly discussed the hardships he encountered on his path to success, emphasising the obstacles he had to overcome to establish his presence in the competitive music industry.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh