A video of Ramsey Nouah, Victor Osuagwu And Charles Awurum shooting the scenes of Lil Win's upcoming movie is trending

The actors were dressed as law enforces hence giving an idea about the central theme of the movie

Many people who reacted to the video expressed delight that filming had already begun

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has sent social media into a frenzy after he posted a video showing Nollywood actors Ramsey Nouah, Victor Osuagwu And Charles Awurum at a filming location in Ghana.

The trio are among a star-studded cast currently filming scenes for Lil Win's much-anticipated movie, "A Country Called Ghana", in a rural town in the Ashanti Region.

Ramsay Nouah, Victor Osuagwu And Charles Awurum on a film set in Ghana Photo credit: @Lil Win/Facebook

On his Facebook page, John and John actor posted a video where Ramsey Nouah, Victor Osuagwu and Charles Awurum were at the film location dressed as law enforcers.

The 14-second video, which was captioned "A very big movie is coming", had raked in over 17,000 likes and 1000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Social media users react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video expressed delight that filming had already begun.

Osman Sessay commented:

The movie is already a masterpiece

Kojo Lighter4real added:

After we are done shooting this movie Ghana will give you standing ovation boss Lil Win

Bernard Homatekpor reacted:

Good luck I can't speak TWI but I enjoy watching your movies. You have a great sense of humor. You are doing very well Lil Win

Amb.williams

I think the customs are perfect since it’s a historical movie but the shoes are not blending with the costumes for my liking..I think they can go extra by finding those galanting wear from the colonial times

Yussif Classic indicated:

So far you’re the one keeping the Ghanaian movies alive. Good work done

Lil Win speaks on the cost of his upcoming movie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win has revealed that his upcoming movie project titled A Country Called Ghana will be his most expensive movie yet.

Lil Win said he wanted to deliver a high-quality production that would appeal to local and international audiences.

He added that he had to pay a premium for quality props, location and cast.

