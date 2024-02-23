Kumawood star Lil Win, who Martha Ankomah sued for insulting her in a viral video, has reacted to the court case

In a new interview, Lil Win said he was on a movie set when he made the alleged derogatory video about Martha Ankomah; hence, people should not have taken the footage seriously

Fans who saw the video reacted by saying Lil Win was scared of the impending outcome of the case

Kumawood actor and movie producer Lil Win has once again reacted to the court case he has with actress Martha Ankomah.

In a new interview with Smart Ghana TV, Lil Win spoke extensively about the Kumawood industry and how some actors reject roles.

He said it was no news that Martha Ankomah had allegedly rejected a movie role because it was a common phenomenon in their industry.

The interviewer asked him whether he had appeared in court regarding the lawsuit, saying that Lil Win was supposed to appear on Monday, February 19, 2024, when he welcomed some Nollywood stars to Ghana. Lil Win said his lawyers had taken the lead to appear at the courthouse.

Asked if he expected the video he made about Martha Ankomah to cause such a vast commotion online, Lil Win said he was only acting when he made that video.

He said that he wouldn't have put on makeup in the video if he were serious about starting a fight, adding that he would've recorded the video in his home instead of the countryside. Lil Win added that as an actor and comedian, he makes fictitious videos and movies for a living; that was the intention.

Lil Win's video sparks reactions online

Ghanaians who saw the video couldn't help but voice their opinion. YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below.

queenrustmlna5468 said:

Baako suro

ochocinco630 said:

Wadwane kalo

epangelion wrote:

Clearly this is an afterthought

phlemyphlemzy said:

Lil Win is very intelligent and humble. I don't know why people dislike him like that

