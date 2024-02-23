Victor Osuagwu and Charles Awurum, in a video, were spotted on the set of Ghanaian actor Lil Win's film set

The two actors, alongside Ramsey Nouah, are in Ghana to feature in the actor's film titled A Country Called Ghana

In the video shared by Victor Osuagwu, he said they had begun working on the film and showed the remote land where they were working

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has welcomed some of the biggest names in Nollywood to join him on the set of his upcoming series A Country Called Ghana.

The project will feature Nigerian actors Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum, and Victor Osuagwu, also known as Awilo Sharp Sharp. The trio arrived in Ghana on February 19, 2024, at Lil Win's invitation.

In a video shared by Victor Osuagwu on his TikTok account, he said they had begun working on the series. He said they had started working on the film, showing the remote land where they were filming and expressed his excitement about the collaboration. He also revealed that he was playing a character named Emeka, and did a funny dance to celebrate.

Charles Awurum, who was seated a few meters from him, also seemed very excited.

Victor Osuagwu gets Ghanaians excited

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

estheressel15 said:

Mr. Awilo never gets old though. I have been wishing to see you and now that you are in my Country, am also out of the country

kandesarah501 commented:

you won't go back to Naija again

Mawuli painter said:

Awilo sharp, i put to you that you take me to Nigeria to do you painting after this movie

Peace Day wrote:

am patiently waiting for the movie

Lil Win sprays Ramsey Nouah with cash

In another story, Lil Win, in a video, treated Ramsey Nouah to rich Ashanti culture as he brought traditional dancers to put on a display for the Nigerian and showered him with money as he danced along.

The Ghanaian actor brought out countless cedi notes, and while the money was being sprayed, one of the actors' bodyguards hilariously picked up a cedi note and quickly pocketed it.

The funny moment was caught on camera, and Ghanaians in the comments section of the video, which was shared on TikTok, dropped funny comments.

