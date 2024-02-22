Lil Win, in a video, treated Ramsey Nouah to rich Ashanti culture as he brought traditional dancers to put on a display for the Nigerian and showered him with money as he danced along

The Ghanaian actor brought out countless cedi notes, and while the money was being sprayed, one of the actors' bodyguards hilariously picked up a cedi note and quickly pocketed it

The funny moment was caught on camera, and Ghanaians in the comments section of the video, which was shared on TikTok, dropped funny comments

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has shown his hospitality and generosity to his Nigerian colleague Ramsey Nouah, who is in Ghana for a movie project.

Actors Lil Win and Ramsey Nouah. Photo Source: mrtaurusgoa

Source: TikTok

Lil Win, who flew in Ramsey Nouah and another Nollywood veteran, Victor Osuagwu, for his upcoming movie titled A Country Called Ghana, treated them to a rich display of Ashanti culture as he brought traditional dancers to perform for them.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Lil Win could be seen spraying countless cedi notes on Ramsey Nouah as he joined the dancers and showed off his moves.

However, the most hilarious part of the video was when one of the actors’ bodyguards, who was standing behind them, quickly picked up a cedi note that fell on the floor and pocketed it. The funny moment was captured on camera and sparked laughter among Ghanaians who watched the video.

Bodyguard sparks laughter on social media

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

MR NOVA said:

Bouncer atia block no so

Y O U N G ⚧️ B O S S said:

VAR captured the Buncer

Christian Kofi713 wrote:

the body guard pocket 5o ghana cedis ooo

Lil Win takes Nigerian actors to his school

In another story, actor Lil Win took the internet by storm after he welcomed top Nollywood personalities for his upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana.

In a new post, the actor is set to surprise his students with the presence of his Nollywood colleagues.

Netizens thronged the comments section to heap the Ghanaian actor with significant praise for his dedication to his school.

Source: YEN.com.gh