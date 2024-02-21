A lovely video of Ghanaian actor Lil Win and Nigerian actors Charles Awurum and Victor Osuagwu debating over Ghana jollof has surfaced online

In the video, Nigerian actor Mr Awurum shared positive reviews on Ghana jollof as he said it was very sweet, while that of his home country as bitter

The video got many people laughing hard as they shared their thoughts on their statements about their home country's jollof rice

Ghanaian actor Lil Win and two other Nigerian actors he flew into Ghana were seen debating about Ghana jollof in a video.

Ghanaian actor Lil Win and Nigerian actors Charles Awurum and Victor Osuagwu in Ghana. Image Credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win and Nigerian actors Victor Osuagwu and Charles Awurum debate offer Ghana jollof

In the video that was shared on the TikTok account of Nigerian actor Victor Osuagwu and reshared on the Instagram page of Ghanaian actor Lil Win showed the actors debating over whose country's jollof rice tastes better.

The video was captured by Mr Osuagwu, aka Awilo Sharp Sharp, who talked about how the jollof wars between both countries continued to rage on.

Nigerian actor Charles Awurum, sharing his views on the famous delicacy, stated that the one from Ghana tasted better than his home country. In his own words:

"Ghana jollof is very sweet, and Nigerian jollof is bitter."

Meanwhile, Charles Awurum, Ramsey Nouah and Victor Osuagwu are on a trip to Ghana to feature in Lil Win's movie called A Country Called Ghana.

Video of Lil Win debating with Charles Awurum and Victor Osuagwu over Ghana jollof.

Reactions to the video of Lil Win, Charles Awurum and Victor Osuagwu debating about jollof rice

The video got many people laughing hard as they talked about the bond between the actors from Nigeria and Ghana.

bad u Joseph35 said:

Wise saying Ghana jollof sweet but Nigeria bitter best

Teddiana said:

Uncle Victor carry Ghana Jollof Rice come for us make we taste am and compare,no wah yet

user3699170455509 said:

I love the way you guys are happy in Ghana, that's all we want, you welcome.

wizblack_og said:

Simple and smart question at the end

mr_yordor said:

the movie go bee ruff

kojo_legal said:

I’m the Ghana jollof rice.. I can’t wait for this movie…

iamladykitty said:

Hahahaaaaaaaaa..!!! I laugh my ribs blast o! I laugh fainted!‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ GHANA MEET NAIJA O! Eiiii..! This rivalry will not end o! It's mystery! You can't understand it.

"Proprietor papa paa:" Lil Win to take Nollywood guests to his school for a talk

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Lil Win took the internet by storm after he welcomed top Nollywood personalities for his upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana.

In a new post, the actor is set to surprise his students with the presence of his Nollywood colleagues, Charles Awurum, Ramsey Nouah and Victor Osuagwu.

Netizens thronged the comments section to heap the Ghanaian actor with significant praise for his dedication to his school.

Source: YEN.com.gh