Failatu Abdul-Razak, the Ghanaian chef who recently attempted a Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt, has surfaced again

In a new video, the chef who's awaiting her cook-a-thon results visited a large aquarium but didn't share the location

Faila's review of the place featured cryptic messages aimed at fueling a Ghana Naija banter

On Ghanaian chef Failatu Abdul-Razak ended her cooking marathon attempt having clocked in 227 hours.

Her attempt makes her the unofficial record holder since her evidence has yet to be approved by the Guinness World Records.

After several weeks of inactivity, the Chef has found her way back to the trends after a recent video popped up online.

Chef Faila visits aquarium Photo source: Instagram/ChefFaila

Chef Faila shades Nigerians

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Faila, based in Tamale, in the Northern region was spotted as a large-sized aquarium.

Faila was seen feeding the fishes in the aquarium as she bragged about the plush destination. As she reviewed her experience at the aquarium, the chef, who is also a musician, sent triggering messages to Nigerian netizens.

Her just-ended Guinness World Record attempt caught the attention of many Nigerians, including a Ghanaian-based fan who rated her Jollof above Hilda Baci.

Netizens react to Faila's new video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Faila's triggering video to Nigerians.

You don't have the heart to contain Nigerians when they start trolling you so you better stop

me koraa when i saw the first pic u posted, i thought u were at Dubai oooo

Afua Asantewaa is sitting her somewhere n she will do aaaa she will get her own too

u will doooo ahhhh Nigerians will insult us p3 we love u Naija

Afua Asantewaa's Singathon deemed unsuccessful

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about an online interaction between an online user and Guinness World Records, where the latter shared the latest update about Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon.

The update clarified that Afia Asantewaa's attempt had been disqualified after a thorough review of the evidence submitted.

