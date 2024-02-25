The GWR has clarified why Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s over 126-hour sing-a-thon attempt was dismissed

On Friday, February 23, it emerged that the GWR had rejected Afua Asantewaa’s submitted evidence for her singing marathon

The organisation explained that she was disqualified because she reportedly failed to adhere to guidelines about rest break timings strictly

The Guinness World Records (GWR) has disclosed that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s sing-a-thon attempt was dismissed due to unmet guidelines around rest break rules.

This comes in response to an email request by the Ghana Business News asking the GWR about why her evidence was rejected.

GWR standard guidelines

The GWR emphasised that these rules are standard across all our “longest marathon records.”

Afua Asantewaa completed more than 126 hours in her singing marathon, which began on December 24, 2023, to December 29, in an attempt to break the 11-year-old GWR milestone in 2012 by Indian Sunil Waghmare.

She commented on the disqualification and said she’d announce her next line of action in a few days.

“Thank you all for your love and support,” she said in a post on her Instagram account.

The GWR has stringent rules for challenging or record-setting, as well as for filing attempts. Applicants must rigorously adhere to the guidelines by following the step-by-step procedures to avoid rejection.

However, YEN.com.gh cannot immediately confirm the report by the Ghana Business News.

