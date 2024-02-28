A video of Afua Asantewaa confronting a journalist at the Hitz FM studio has gone viral

In a video, the 33-year-old expressed unhappiness over the statement by the journalist regarding her failed sing-a-thon

Many people who watched the video shared varied opinions on the comments made by the journalist

Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum opened up on the possibility of suing Kwame Dadzie, a journalist, after the latter accused her of keeping the outcome of her singing marathon a secret from Ghanaians.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the moment Afua Asantewaa was spotted at the studio of Hitz FM, daring the journalist to provide proof of his claim that she was informed by the Guinness World Records that her record attempt was unsuccessful.

Afua Asantewaa calls out Afua Asantewaa Photo credit: @Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Afua's concern was that the utterances of the Kwame Dadzie were tarnishing her image and making her look bad in the eyes of the public.

Despite that, Kwame Dadzie maintained he was not going to disclose the source of his information and also urged Afua Asantewaa to forget the notion that he had an agenda against her.

The video of the confrontation between Afua Asantewaa and Kwame Dadzie had raked in over 14,000 likes and 500 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video were divided on the video, with some supporting Afua Asantewaa on confronting the journalist

DOP Project Africa wrote:

People don't get the point no one is hating Efua, if she had the info and didn't come forward and made Ghanaians attack GWR unnecessarily for them to respond it wasn't right. She had it or knew about

nhanaabaperpline stated:

I want to ask something ooh did she use someone’s money pay GWR to show her evidence?? If No , then why are guys stressing her

PleiAll.700K indicated:

asɛm bɛn koraa ni, when she paid huge application fee to GWR,were u there to help? now u need the results more than herself, ɛdeɛn nkuraasesɛm no no?

Afua Asantewaa accuses GWR of breach of contract

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa lashed out at the Guinness World Records after the outcome of her result was made public.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, Afua Asantewaa accused the organisation of breaching the terms of their contract in relation to her record attempt.

She clarified that a complaint was sent to the Guinness World Records regarding her login details and, hence, was surprised to hear that the organisation had updated Ghanaians on the record without her consent.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh