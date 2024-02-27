Gospel musician Yaw Sarpong is feared to be critically ill after a video of his singer crying popped online

Details about the musician's condition are currently scanty, but unconfirmed reports suggest the situation to be serious

In a recent interview, gospel musician Diana Asamoah disclosed that Yaw Sarpong had suffered a stroke

Yaw Sarpong, popularly known for his catalogue of evergreen gospel music classics, is feared to be critically ill.

This comes after an emotional video in which Tiwa, a member of his Asomafo band, was seen crying popped up online.

The unconfirmed reports making rounds online have caught the attention of a close relation who sought to address the issue.

Diana Asamoah speaks about Yaw Sarpong's condition

On Angel FM's Akoko Abon show, Diana Asamoah shared more information about Yaw Sarpong's condition.

During the show, Diana Asamoah spoke about the advice she gave Edward Boateng, who recently received a car gift after crying about being broke.

The musician compared Edward Boateng's situation to Yaw Sarpong's, saying, You're a strong person now who can be able to work. As we speak, Yaw Sarpong has a mind stroke and can't work.

Yaw Sarpong was beloved for his well-thought-through and inspirational gospel lyrics, churning out classics like Wo Haw Ne Sen with his band, the Asomafo band.

