In a self-recorded video, Kwaku Manu said Diana disrespected Mr Boateng on OKAY FM

The video has sparked reactions online, with many saying Diana couldn't relate to the man's plight

Kwaku Manu, a Kumawood actor, has lambasted gospel crooner Diana Asamoah for her comments regarding the car gift Prophet Nelson-Eshun gave Edward Boateng.

He said Diana's utterances were uncalled for.

Kwaku Manu told Diana Asamoah that Prophet Bernard's intention behind the car gift was not for Edward Boateng to use it for Uber services; he genuinely wanted to show love and support for the stranded musician.

Kwaku Manu chided Diana Asamoah for her utterances, saying they were uncalled for. He further cautioned her to be wary of her public statements; otherwise, she would come under intense fire from angry social media users.

The Okomfo Bone actor said Diana Asamoah had blatantly disrespected the gospel crooner with her utterances on OKAY FM; he warned her not to let the money she had allegedly received from the New Patriotic Party get to her head so much that she disregarded her colleagues. Manu said Diana wouldn't have uttered such words, supposing Mr Boateng were her brother or husband.

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video. Many netizens lambasted Diana Asamoah.

mzz_sefa wrote:

she don't have children so she doesn't understand what he's going through

theritz added:

if she has a child or children she will understand life

michaelpanzo wrote:

her comments have really creat a wound in my heart hmm my heart ❤️am speechless

Asare Bediako said:

Excuse me to say she doesn’t have children so she doesn’t spend on feeding fee school fees and other stuff …..

