On March 9, Washington will see a star-studded Ghanaian night courtesy of the maiden edition of the Rolling Cocoa Festival

The event boasts a stellar lineup of Ghanaian talents across all genres, from hip-life to high-life

Stonebwoy, Kidi and Black Sherif have already arrived, spiking up the anticipation for the show

Ghanaian musicians Stonebwoy and Black Sherif have arrived in Washington DC ahead of the highly anticipated Rolling Cocoa Festival.

The festival announced a star-studded list of Ghanaian superstars, including the songstresses Efya and S3fa.

The show is expected to commence at 10:30 pm Ghanaian time and 5:30 pm US time on March 9.

Black Sherif and Stonebwoy in Washington Photo source: x/KapturedPixels, X/Stonebwoy

Source: Twitter

Black Sherif and Stonebwoy spotted in Washington

Ghanaian blogger and photographer based in the US, Phylx, shared footage of Black Sherif and Stonebwoy in Washington.

Stonebwoy was already in the US, having celebrated his birthday in New York on March 1st with his wife and Kidi, who is also billed to perform at the Rolling Cocoa show.

Before his arrival in Washington, Black Sherif also made a runway appearance at the Paris Fashion Week, walking for Off White.

Stonebwoy and Kidi were spotted on live TV for a promotional conversation ahead of the shutdown in Washington, DC.

Netizens share their anticipation for the Rolling Cocoa Festival

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from revelleds ahead of the Rolling Coocoa Festival in Washington.

@AlexTwum4 said:

Confidence on a 1000. BHIM!!!!

@1GADBASIT wrote:

Heeer stonebwoy can talk

@TonyTara11 commented:

ei . mandem would be a great History teacher. I thought he would brag more about his sold out show. But he gave a whole lecture which is totally fine

@GeeManna added:

Gives me hope when people speak about Ghana like this.

Stonebwoy calls on Wyclef Jean in the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Stonebwoy's stint at the recently held Island Music Conference in the Caribbean, where he was platformed as a keynote speaker alongside other talents, including Wyclef Jean.

After the conference, the musician called on Wyclef Jean at his residence in New York, where they ate Waakye. They are believed to have worked on a new song.

Source: YEN.com.gh