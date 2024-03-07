Lisa Quama, in a humorous and entertaining TikTok video, danced in a trade mark Ghanain school outfit at Times Square, New York

The Ghanaian dancer had many people looking on as she effortlessly danced to Sarkodie's legendary You Go Kill Me song

The school uniform she wore was a yellow and brown combination, which is usually worn in Ghanaian government schools

Popular Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama danced in the heart of Times Square, New York, in a Ghanaian school outfit amidst a large crowd, bringing a slice of Ghanaian culture to the Big Apple.

The outfit, a bright yellow and brown combination, is a familiar sight in Ghana, typically worn by students in government schools. But Lisa decided to use it as a costume as she grooved to Sarkodie’s legendary hit You Go Kill Me.

The dancer's movements were effortless, warming hearts with her energy and her smile. A lot of white people at the scene found themselves pausing, watching, and even filming the beautiful performance.

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians found it humorous to see the iconic Ghanaian uniform being worn overseas. They also praised Lisa's dance moves.

Lisa Quama warms hearts

ryartey said:

Big lisa and her uniform....Eii so you carry the uniform with you to NYC

Ij_blaq commented:

I love @lisa Quama very much. My best DWP dancer

Ken said:

Eeeii so you're not even feeling shy kakraa mpo.Look at how they're looking at u

Mirabel Oppong Agyei wrote:

Mode Tea and Bread yi aduru UK❤

Demzy BaYe said:

NYC for feel the heat from Ghana

Magnificent Elsie added:

Naqiyah’s uniform like a school dropout

Ghanaian dancer hosts workshop in UK

In another dance story, Ghanaian dancer Afronita has begun to rake in impressive international strides since her trip to the UK

After a historic Britain's Got Talent audition, the dancer has finally hosted her first dance workshop in the UK.

Despite her late announcement, scores of dancers showed up to participate in the class.

Source: YEN.com.gh