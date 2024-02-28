Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy recently visited Jamaica for the Island Music Conference held in Kingston

After the five-day conference, he met Haitian rapper Wyclef and the two crooners had a great time when Wycleff took Stonebwoy to his humble home

The musicians had a lovely time and ate Ghana's delicacy, Waakye.

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall star Stonebwoy has linked up with renowned Haitian rapper Wyclef at his home in Jamaica.

The crooners had a lovely time together.

Musician Stonebwoy was excited upon meeting Wyclef, and vice versa. Wyclef proceeded to shower the Therapy crooner with praises for his outstanding work in the music industry. He also told Stonebwoy that he was proud of his efforts to solidify the bond between Africa and the Caribbean.

The duo ate waakye, a local Ghanaian food made from rice and beans and served with a black sauce called "shito."

The Island Music Conference

The 2024 Island Music Conference was held in Kingston, Jamaica, from February 21 to February 25, 2024. Music stakeholders worldwide met to discuss critical issues artistes face, how to solve, and how to push their music to a broader audience.

Ghanaians react to Stonebwoy and Wyclef eating waakye

10trillionboy wrote:

I feel blessed to choose bhimnation!! We got a lot of brag about it. Bhim forever!!

dadajoetv_ wrote:

The likes of burnaboy Didn't do any of these unnecessary errands to attain their current glories

dadajoetv_ chided:

I won't be surprised if @defjamafrica terminates your contract with them because it seems you have diverted from the core assignment as a their signed artist , from traveling to take pictures to Eating with international artist instead of tapping into their markets

spunky_7 added:

First time getting to know the original name of wakye "shinkafa de wake" woww ♥️

