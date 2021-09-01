Actress Maame Serwaa has wowed her fans, following stunning photos and videos of herself she released recently

The actress has for a while now been seen flaunting her looks online

Maame Serwaa is noted for the many roles she has played in Kumawood-produced movies in the country

Ghanaian actress, Clara Amoateng Benson, famed as Maame Serwaa, has gained headlines over the past few weeks after she resurfaced after her long break from acting.

In new photos and videos of the young actress, Maame Serwaa, has been seen flaunting her new looks for all to see and appears quite excited about them.

In one of such videos of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Maame Serwaa was videoed dancing to a song playing from a device.

The actress was wearing a grey bodycon shirt and complemented it with a similar color of tight trousers.

Maame Serwaa appeared to be in a good mood as she stood in a room flaunting her hair while dancing.

She gave her fans a 360-degree look at her stature and struck a new pose as she beamed with a beautiful smile for the camera.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress turned 21 years old on August 19, 2021, and then also, took to social media to celebrate the milestone with a stunning photo dressed in black.

In a birthday post on her official Instagram page, the actress shared a photo of herself sitting in front of a building wearing an all-black outfit.

In the photo, Maame Serwaa was seen wearing what looked like a black long-sleeved shirt over a pair of shorts and complemented the outfit with knee-length boots.

An earlier video that got social media buzzing saw the actress wearing an orange long-sleeved shirt and complemented it with a leopard skin-like skirt that had an opening up to her thigh.

Many fans of the actress have reacted in a myriad of ways following the "young legend's" new look.

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you some videos and photos of Maame Serwaa that tell the story of her marked transformation.

In other news, the popular couple who were participants of TV3's dating reality TV show, Date Rush, Ali and Shemima, have been seen in a video professing their love for each other.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the duo was seen in what looked like a house as Ali was on his knees while holding Shemima's arms.

He was professing his undying love for Shemima and said he loved her so much that it could surpass the love he had for his own mother.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen