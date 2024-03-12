Vodafone has successfully transitioned to Telecel after several weeks of sounding the alarm

The event brought together the network's new leaders and scores of Ghanaian top personalities to witness the transition

Videos of Sarkodie performing at the event have set the internet ablaze as netizens share their remarks

Last year, Ghana's government approved the sale of 70 percent of Vodafone Ghana to the Telecel Group.

The sale was greenlighted after critical scrutiny by the country's attorney general, Godfred Dame, set the stage for the rebranding.

The company, which has now begun its operations in Ghana, currently operates in over 30 countries and employs a total of over 700 workers.

Sarkodie introduces Telecel to Ghanaians Photo source: Facebook/Sarkodie

Sarkodie performs as Vodafone finally becomes Telecel

Today, an event was held in Accra to publicly launch Telecel Ghana's operation in Ghana. This comes after various rebranding efforts and marketing campaigns.

The event saw various highly profiled personalities in attendance, including Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West constituency.

Sarkodie, known privately as Michael Owusu Addo, jumped on stage to serenade guests as Ghana publicly welcomed Telecel into the market, performing classics like Original and Illuminati.

Footage of Sarkodie's performance shared online has caught the attention of several fans who thronged the comments section to share their thoughts.

Duri the performance, a fan who attempted to hug Sarkodie was whisked away by thte security. A clip of Sarkodie stepping in to give the fan a hug has left many netizens in awe.

Netizens react to Sarkodie's performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sarkodie's performance at Telecel's launch.

@_princekay said:

If i know say sark dey come paarh like ago call in sick when I got to Accra mall this morning

@SaoudAddo1 commented:

Pepsodent booked him and now telecel… See the brands that associate themselves with Sarkodie

@real_homie482 wrote:

Naaa this guy owns the LAND

Sarkodie connects with Safo Newman

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie had met the viral sensation behind the Akokoa hit song, Safo Newman.

Sarkodie had endorsed Safo Newman's new music and called him an exceptional talent, making the youngster overjoyed to finally connect with him

