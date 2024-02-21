Viral music sensation Safo Newman was spotted in the studio with celebrated rapper Sarkodie

Videos of them recording in the studio and taking pictures have taken over social media as many music lovers showed their excitement

Many were excited that Sarkodie took a chance on Safo Newman and acknowledged his talent

Multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie and viral music sensation Safo Newman were spotted in the studio together. A video went viral on social media as many fans showed excitement.

Sarkodie and Safo Newman in the studio. Image Credit: @safonewman and @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Safo Newman and Sarkodie in the studio

In the videos that surfaced on social media, Safo Newman was spotted with Sarkodie and others in the studio as they recorded verses for a song.

In another video, they were seen taking pictures in the studio. They were seated next to each other as they posed while the cameras flashed.

This comes after the Otan crooner endorsed Safo Newman's song Akokoa, which became a viral song and a tune for many music lovers.

Their linking comes weeks after Sarkodie showed interest in the Akokoa hitmaker's talent.

Below is a video of Safo Newman and Sarkodie in the studio recording songs.

Below is another video of Safo Newman and Sarkodie taking pictures in the studio.

Reactions to videos of Sarkodie and Safo Newman in the studio

Many people were excited that an A-list musician like Sarkodie recognised Safo Newman's talent and gave him a chance at music.

Below are lovely reactions from music lovers:

khenstone said:

When it's your time it's your time

dart_grafix said:

I love how he moves with the producer guy❤️

kay_dinar_13 said:

Landlord will kill this beat

kingz_art_gallery said:

God richly bless the landlord

prof_atimbilla said:

I love this ❤️❤️❤️

issah_cubana said:

When God says it’s your time and season, nothing can change that.❤

Safo Newman says he does not plan to feature Sarkodie on the Akokoa viral song

YEN.com.gh reported that viral music sensation Safo Newman said he does not intend to feature any musician on his viral hit song Akokoa.

He said that although he had received offers from other Ghanaian musicians, he wanted to keep the song in its pure state.

His decision sparked diverse opinions from Ghanaians, most believing the collaboration would boost his music career.

Source: YEN.com.gh