Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke released his new six-track album "Kweku Jesus" on March 8

In about 24 hours, the new album garnered 100k hits on Audiomack and rose to the enviable no.1 spot on iTunes

YEN.com.gh spoke to a music executive and talent manager, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, about the strides of Kweku Smoke's new album

On March 8, 2024, Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke dished out his new album Kweku Jesus on all streaming platforms.

The album has chalked significant strides on streaming platforms since its release.

The rapper took to social media to express his joy over the milestone and express his gratitude to fans.

Kweku Smoke sets new record Photo source: Facebook/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Kweku Smoke album set record

Barely 24 hours after release, Kweku Smoke's album became the most streamed project on iTunes.

Apart from the iTunes strides, the rapper's new album, which is his fourth since his debut track with Sarkodie in 2019, garnered over 100,000 hits on Audiomack on its release day. After three days, the statistics rose to 500,000 on the same platform.

According to music executive and talent manager Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, who spoke exclusively with YEN.com.gh, "Kweku Smoke's album is one for the streets, and I'm not surprised that he's getting the deserved attention from his hardcore fanbase."

"Last year, he put out two amazing albums. Although he didn't get the sustained buzz as many would have expected his work rate alone is enough to earn him at least one nomination at the Ghana Music Awards," Boadu-Ayeboafoh added.

Netizens react to Kweku Smoke's strides

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Kweku Smoke's new milestone.

Youngha Thugvybz said:

The Agyekum track dey bee ruff dabro..... keep it up Always know that the street in DUNKWA dey feel you waaa. .. I'm Q__uojo Vybs your only educated Gangsta ❤️❤️

Kojo Rich Boogie wrote:

We can thank God for blessing the street with a wonderful man who had been touching the heart of the street with inspirational songs. I thank God for blessing the street with a wonderful man like you we're grateful. I will make it in life bro

Kingsley Gyebi added:

Told you man; you the best rapper of the year and I mean it bro . Well done

Black Sherif reflects on his streaming milestones

YEN.com.gh sighted an interview in which Black Sherif reflected on his strides as Spotify's most streamed Ghanaian artiste for two years in a row.

The Ghanaian musician said the support he gets makes him want to make more music and create a more significant impact:

Source: YEN.com.gh