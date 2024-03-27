Dancers Dancegod Lloyd and Allo Danny took over the street during a heavy traffic to display incredible dance moves to King Pormise's Paris

The two dancers run out of the car and began dancing and ran back to the car the moment the traffic started to move

Many people loved the video as they wished they had been in the traffic to witness the free and entertianing show

Dancer Dancegod Lloyd and his colleague dancer Allo Danny took to the street to display fire dance moves to musician King Pormise's Paris during a heavy traffic in Accra.

Dancegod Llloyd and Allo Danny dancing on the street in Accra. Image Credit: @dancegodlloyd

Source: Instagram

Dancegod Lloyd and Allo Danny dance in heavy traffic

In the video, Dancegod Lloyd and Allo Danny were stuck in heavy traffic in Accra and used the opportunity to dance to entertain themselves and others who were also in the same situation.

They run out of the car and Allo Danny placed his smartphone on the car's windscreen and they got to dancing the dance challenge of King Pormise's newly released song titled Paris.

The moment they were about finishing the dance moves, the traffic began to move and they had to rush back into the car.

Unfortunately, Allo Danny was unable to grab his smartphone when they rushed back into the car and this got many fans wondering whether the phone is still in good condition.

Below is a video of Dancegod Lloyd and Allo Danny doing King Promise's Paris Challenge in traffic in Accra.

Reactions as Dancegod Lloyd and Allo Danny dance in traffic

The video excited many of Dancegod Lloyd's fans such that people were of the view that they entertained persons who were also stuff in traffic.

giselaamponsah said:

this is why there's always traffic at spintex but we love it!

callmejemii said:

Next time I’m in Ghana and I’m in traffic please I’m inviting you guys to join ❤️

delaliodani said:

They almost finished the song , Eii the traffic is serious

naadaisy9 said:

Dani left his phone oo

_leti.ciaaaa said:

If you look carefully I am the green light that came on because y’all can’t oppress me with dance when I can’t dance ,love it tho

alswell_mik said:

Hm this traffic…labadi too same oo

nksogorgeous said:

Come on traffic dance!

onny.foster.52 said:

it's how you guys ran back to the car danny you left your phone❤️❤️❤️

King Promise flies to Paris with Dancegod Lloyd to shoot Paris music video

YEN.com.gh reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer King Promise shared photos and videos of the behind-the-scenes footage of his newly released song Paris.

He was spotted on the streets of France at a venue closer to the Eiffel Tower together with dancer Dancegod Lloyd.

The post excited many of King Promise's fans as they shared their anticipation for the release date of the music video.

