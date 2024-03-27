In a recent episode of TV3's morning show, Cookie Tee, Naa Ashorkor, and Berla Mundi expressed their admiration for King Paluta

Cookie Tee reviewed the lyrics of one of the musician's hit songs, which intrigued her colleagues

The morning show trio's love for King Paluta inspired scores of fans who are rooting for the musician to get his first Ghana Music Award nod

Ghana's King Paluta has made significant inroads into the music industry and has been tipped to take the Best New Artiste Of The Year award at the upcoming Ghana Music Awards.

In a recent episode of TV3's New Day Show, Cookie Tee weighed in on the relevance of King Paluta and his consistency in recent years.

A video of the show's hosts swooning over the musician's catalogue and rise to fame has got many fans hopeful of his GMA nod.

Cookie Tee schools her colleagues about King Paluta

In a recent interview, King Paluta established that his efforts in the year under review make him a favourite for the Best New Artiste of the Year category.

Despite King Paluta's ambition for the Best New Artiste of the Year, it's crucial to note that his musical journey dates as far back as the days of Asem's Gimme Blow some 15 years ago.

Cookie Tee hailed the musician for honing his craft all over these years till now. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the broadcaster reviewed a line from King Paluta's Ya Hitte, which Naa Ashorkor likened to a line from Wole Soyinka's The gods are not to blame.

Berla Mundi, who confessed her love for the song, attempted to sing the song and vowed to get better with the lyrics.

King Paluta's fans anticipate his first GMA nod

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as King Paluta's bid for the Ghana Music Awards.

sarponggladys364 said:

Artist and best songwriter of the year either they like it or not ❤️❤️❤️

novembers_favourite_wrote:

The way Cookie was rooting for him was beautiful

akosuaappiah noted:

The guy is too good

Delay swoons over her interview with King Paluta

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Delay had shared her remarks about her latest interview with King Paluta on the Delay Show.

The broadcaster called the conversation one of the best she has ever had this year, exciting King Paluta and his fans.

