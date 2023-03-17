Island Frimpong, the daughter of musician AMG Medikal and actress Fella Makafui, is among the fashionable celebrity kids in Ghana

The young style influencer consistently models in expensive designer outfits whenever her wealthy parents take her out to events

Island Frimpong went viral with her stunning kente outfits at her school's cultural day in March 2023

The gorgeous daughter of Ghanaian celebrities, Fella Makafui and AMG Medikal, is a top-style influencer like her parents.

Island Frimpong has an active Instagram page flooded with beautiful photos of herself and her celebrity parents in classy outfits.

Island Frimpong poses with her father and mother in lovely photos. Source: @islandfrimpong

YEN.com.gh shares five times Island Frimpong looked awesome in lovely outfits.

Fella Makafui and her daughter Island Frimpong look lovely in red dresses

The YOLO star and her gorgeous daughter gave Ghanaian mothers and expectant moms adorable style inspirations with their looks.

Fella Makafui looked splendid in a short tulle-style dress and black strappy heels. Island Frimpong wowed fashionistas with her long braid hairstyle, and hair accessories.

Island Frimpong slays in matching designer outfits

The young style influencer looked classy in a white top and matching floral pants. Island Frimpong wore an elegant hairstyle as she posed for the cameras.

Island Frimpong models in a sleeveless dress

Island Frimpong wore a stylish ball gown which her parents purchased from a famous kids' shop owned by Ghanaian socialite and musician, Hajia4real.

The beautiful model completed her look with white sandals for this photoshoot in their plush mansion.

Ghanaian musician Medikal and his daughter, Island Frimpong look adorable together

Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called AMG Medikal, and his daughter wore matching outfits to a star-studded event.

The talented rapper wore a black designer shirt and cameo trousers styled with a black baseball cap. Island dazzled in a black top paired with floral print trousers and sneakers.

Island Frimpong looks regal in kente for a cultural day at school

The beautiful celebrity kid, Island Frimpong, turned heads at school in a kente outfit for their cultural day. She dressed like a princess in gold jewellery and native sandals.

Ghanaian Musician AMG Medikal And Pretty Daughter Island Frimpong Look Classy In Pink Outfits

Source: YEN.com.gh