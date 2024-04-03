Mzbel has sent a message to detractors suggesting that her catalogue has expired

The veteran musician shared a statement about a trending challenge on TikTok, which has revived the relevance of one of her songs

Fans shared their thoughts about the veteran singer's catalogue, which has stood the test of time for nearly two decades

Ghanaian singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has expressed her excitement about her song, which seems to have become a new favourite among her young Ghanan fans.

The singer shared a post online extolling the DWP Academy for their dance videos fueling the music, which is over 10 years old.

Fans thronged the comments section to share their nostalgic experiences with Mzbel's classics.

Mzbel and Endurance Grand. Photo source: Facebook/Mzbel, Instagram/KapturedPixeks

Source: Facebook

Mzbel flaunts her evergreen catalogue

Mzbel rose to fame with her explosive debut Awoso Me, featuring the hiplife rapper Baktyre, released with her album in 2004.

E Dey Be featured on her third album, which was released after several uncomfortable episodes endangering the artiste's life.

The musician, who has switched her focus from the studio to other areas, including business and journalism, was ecstatic to see new fans enjoying her old tunes.

On Facebook, she said:

"When the New Generation starts a challenge with your song. Good Music doesn't die," as she hailed the DWP Academy.

Fans hail Mzbel as her song catches fire on TikTok

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared Mzbel's joy.

Afia Ahoufe said:

Oh yes! Good music never die! One of my favorites. Yopoo, 16years, Edey Be, Awoso me, Sauce girl”I’m a little sauce girl , I’m little n I’m shy ” You n Castro were Great!!

Meg Andy commented:

Oldies but Goldies eei dey bee k3k3..I'm watching from heaven oo you people on earth are funny

Solomon Redwine noted:

She is the queen of music..castro we miss u

Irene Ampong Johnfiah wrote:

Good songs always don't die

Mzbels's son causes stir online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel's 10-year-old son, Adepa, had thrown the internet into a frenzy with his unpopular comments about the existence of God.

The young boy established that he does not believe in God and that he pours libation while praying to his ancestors.

