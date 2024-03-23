Medikal Cuts Ties With Criss Waddle's AMG Business Record Label, Details Emerge
- Rapper Medikal has served ties with his idol, Criss Waddle and his AMG Record label
- The rapper has been with the record label since he came to the limelight in 2015
- He announced his decision on social media after changing his username, ridding it of the AMG tag
Ghanaian musician Samuel Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has announced that he's leaving his record label, AMG Business.
The musician jumped on the music scene when his idol Criss Waddle featured him on the hip-hop hit single, P3 Kakra, in 2015.
The rapper took to social media to register his intentions, saying he had been disrespected by the label and its members in so many ways.
Criss Waddle's co-founder pushes Medikal Medikal away
Reports indicate that the self-acclaimed co-founder of Criss Waddle's AMG Business, Sam Sarfo Jnr, aka Showboy, influenced Medikal's exit decision.
It all started when Showboy reportedly physically attacked AMG Deuces, an influencer and brand ambassador for Pizzaman and Chicken Man associated with the AMG Business label.
The influencer and Showboy had met at Aba Dope's restaurant when the reported scuffle broke out.
Medikal, infuriated by the actions, shared his frustrations with the label during a live interaction via his Snapchat, saying that "a lot of things had been happening in the AMG camp, but he chose to be mute."
With Deuces' attack, the rapper said he had had enough and would not continue to affiliate with the label.
Netizens react to Medikal's decision to leave AMG Business
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts on Medikal's decision.
Frankito Bobo said:
He just need hype for his concert
The ShowDown Latest wrote:
Cherley man vex
Supa GH noted:
He never said he parts ways with Waddle
Dorcas Nyarko Afranie added:
Na slap come inside this too
Medikal to fly fans to London
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal had promised to fly some lucky fans on an all-expense paid trip to the UK.
The lucky fans will join the rapper in London on May 3 for his debut concert at the O2 Indigo arena in London.
Source: YEN.com.gh