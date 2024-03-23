Rapper Medikal has served ties with his idol, Criss Waddle and his AMG Record label

The rapper has been with the record label since he came to the limelight in 2015

He announced his decision on social media after changing his username, ridding it of the AMG tag

Ghanaian musician Samuel Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has announced that he's leaving his record label, AMG Business.

The musician jumped on the music scene when his idol Criss Waddle featured him on the hip-hop hit single, P3 Kakra, in 2015.

The rapper took to social media to register his intentions, saying he had been disrespected by the label and its members in so many ways.

Criss Waddle's co-founder pushes Medikal Medikal away

Reports indicate that the self-acclaimed co-founder of Criss Waddle's AMG Business, Sam Sarfo Jnr, aka Showboy, influenced Medikal's exit decision.

It all started when Showboy reportedly physically attacked AMG Deuces, an influencer and brand ambassador for Pizzaman and Chicken Man associated with the AMG Business label.

The influencer and Showboy had met at Aba Dope's restaurant when the reported scuffle broke out.

Medikal, infuriated by the actions, shared his frustrations with the label during a live interaction via his Snapchat, saying that "a lot of things had been happening in the AMG camp, but he chose to be mute."

With Deuces' attack, the rapper said he had had enough and would not continue to affiliate with the label.

Netizens react to Medikal's decision to leave AMG Business

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts on Medikal's decision.

Frankito Bobo said:

He just need hype for his concert

The ShowDown Latest wrote:

Cherley man vex

Supa GH noted:

He never said he parts ways with Waddle

Dorcas Nyarko Afranie added:

Na slap come inside this too

Medikal to fly fans to London

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal had promised to fly some lucky fans on an all-expense paid trip to the UK.

The lucky fans will join the rapper in London on May 3 for his debut concert at the O2 Indigo arena in London.

