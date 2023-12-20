Endurance Grand: Ghanaians React As Female Dancer Flaunts New Hairstyle: "I Don't Like This Look"
- Talented female dancer Endurance Grand has received mixed reactions after posting her new hairstyle on social media
- The DWP academy member upgraded her look from simple cornrow to a sophicated hairstyle
- Some social media users have expressed their thoughts after watching the viral Instagram video
Famous female dancer Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo popularly called Endurance Grand has shared a video of her new Christmas hairstyle on social media.
Born in Ghana, Volta Region and raised in Nigeria, the young dancer looked totally stunning after changing her signature cornrow hairstyle into a trendy locs braids that was styled to suit her great personality.
Watch the video below;
Endurance Grand and Demzy Baye join Gyakie's Rent Free dance challenge
DWP academy members Endurance Grand and Demzy Baye looked sporty in designer outfit as they showed off their dance moves.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Endurance Grand's new hair transformational video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
francisesther50 stated:
I don't like this new look of urs grandy
pisces_boma stated:
So endurance you have finally chosen to be a man
maikell_entertainer stated:
Now we are twinning no loose am o❤️
kananelo_n_ stated:
clean clean clean, now that is what you call a transformation eh
afro_jerron stated:
I love this ❤️
real_steph21 stated:
I prefer the old look
Lisaquama stated:
BADDEST!!!!!!
_charitymarshall stated:
We are going girlie and boyish at the same time… I love it. How we confuse our enemies!!!
chilox_the_exuberant stated:
you are a Character, God we need more of this Creature ❤️❤️❤️
Source: YEN.com.gh