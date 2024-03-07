Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand is expected to fly to Germany soon for a dance session in Berlin

An announcement of the upcoming gig caught the attention of her colleagues from the esteemed DWP Academy

They shared their admiration and well wishes ahead of Endurance's new gig

Viral dance sensation and member of Ghana's esteemed dance collective DWP Academy, Endurance Grand, is set to travel to Germany for an international assignment.

The renowned youngster took to social media to announce her upcoming gig in Berlin.

Scores of her fans and her colleagues from the DWP Academy thronged the comments section to share their well-wishes for Endurance.

Endurance Grand set to embark on Germany trip Photo source: Instagram/EnduranceGrand

DWP Academy hails Endurance Grand

On March 6, Endurance Grand announced her new gig in Berlin for Europe's biggest dance festival celebrating afrodiasporic culture.

"The first teacher for this year's CDC. Is none other than the attitude queen herself - @endurancegrand for the first time in Europe, straight out of Ghana - teaching an Afropop Workshop," she announced in an Instagram post.

The event is scheduled to happen from May 15 to May 20 in Berlin, and several other dancers are expected to join the roaster.

Scores of fans and DWP Academy members stormed Endurance Grand's comments to share in her joy ahead of her first European assignment.

Netizens react to Endurance Grand's upcoming gig

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Endurance Grand's gig.

kenney_nkhoesa' said:

Been praying for this!!!!! Now the world will feel you!!!!

aba.4288 noted:

I promise I'm not crying. We've Ben praying for something big like this to happen. And God has answered our prayers. Thank u pple for the opportunity.

delis_creation noted:

She prophesied that this year was going to be a great year and it's already manifesting

popchi_pretu_ added:

Yes I'm ready I'm going all the way there ooo Berlin close to the Netherlands I'm definitely there my Queen oooh my Queen come to Belgium Yessss ooh thank God thank Grand

Endurance Grand talks about Afronita's DWP exit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about a recent interview in which Endurance Grand opened up about the hurt she felt after her former colleague, Afronita, exited the DWP Academy.

Endurance Grand also emphasized that Afronita's decision stemmed from a mutual understanding with the DWP Academy shooting down the trending rumours about her exit.

